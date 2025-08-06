Offset Announces New Album Release Date + Tracklist With Several Collaborations

Offset just announced the release date plus the tracklist for his highly anticipated new album. The delay was reportedly due to Cardi B filing for divorce and the couple welcoming their third child.

Offset’s upcoming album, KIARI, is dropping on August 22, and he’s not showing up solo. The rapper is clearly in his collab era, and the guest list looks like the VIP section at the Met Gala.

Offset Gets Personal: Names Album After His Birth Name

Offset’s third album is based on his birth name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. According to Billboard, the rapper called the album his “most personal body of work yet.” He’s also coming in hot with a lineup that includes collaboration with John Legend, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Key Glock, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, and YFN Lucci.

Despite speculation and Offset revealing Sabrina Carpenter as his celebrity crush, a collaboration between the two seems not to be in the cards yet, or he’s keeping it a surprise.

Album Announcement

The Migos alum made a spectacle of his album announcement in Times Square, where he was surrounded by doppelgangers holding up the album’s cover art and dancing across NYC tourist attractions.

KIARI follows Offset’s 2023 album Set it Off and his debut solo album Father of Four, released in 2019.

See the 18-song tracklist and cover art for the album below.