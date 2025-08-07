Tampa Barber Shop Lifts School Spirit With Free Haircuts and Supplies for Kids

At New Generation Barber Shop in Tampa, more than 100 students walked out with fresh cuts on Monday. This marks the fifth year of their back-to-school service to local families.

Shop owner Davis Nguyen started this work based on his own childhood. "So we grew up Section 8, a lot of us can relate, and every dollar counts, you got families that come with three, four, five kids, even one kid, backpacks, haircuts, shoes, by the end of the week you're all drained you know," said Nguyen, according to ABC Action News.

Working with nearby shops, they gave out school gear and bikes. Parents saved cash while kids got ready for class. Short lines moved quickly as skilled hands worked their magic at each station.

The impact hits home for parents with tight budgets. "I'm a single mom of three, so it definitely takes a lot of load off of me for sure," said Alivia Rivera.

South of Gandy Boulevard sits the shop where Nguyen spent his youth. His deep ties to this spot push him to give back each year.

These cuts mean more than money saved: they build kids up. "Oh man, it's a refreshing feeling man, you just boosted his confidence for the week, you got to attack the first day of school, first week of school with nothing but positive vibes and positive energy," Nguyen said.

One mom, Christina, brought her boys in for trims. "Some of us couldn't afford it otherwise, I have three boys, so it's amazing, it's awesome, they love them," she shared between smiles.