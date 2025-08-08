Cassie Ventura Shares First Postpartum Update After Testifying Against Diddy
Casandra “Cassie” Ventura has returned to social media after a whirlwind few months. The singer welcomed her third child with husband Alex Fine this spring, just weeks after testifying against her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, in a high-profile criminal trial.
On Thursday, Aug. 7, Cassie posted a short Instagram Story about her postpartum journey, her first lighthearted public moment since the court case.
Sharing a Relatable Postpartum Moment
The clip, originally posted by the momswithplans Instagram account, shows a man dancing in front of a crowd while DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller plays. Text on the video reads: “When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum.”
Cassie added her own brief caption: “Factual. Little by little. lol.”
Welcoming a New Baby Boy
Cassie and Fine welcomed a baby boy on May 28. They are also parents to two daughters: Frankie Stone, 5, and Sunny Cinco, 4.
The birth came just two weeks after Cassie’s testimony in Combs’ trial. In court, she described abuse she says occurred during their years-long relationship, which ended in 2018. This included alleged “freak offs” — sex parties where she and others were allegedly forced to have encounters with male sex workers while Combs watched.
Combs was found guilty of prostitution charges but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Fine, who married Cassie in 2019, attended her testimony and later shared a statement:
“I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”
He also addressed public comments suggesting he “saved” her:
“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie.”
Fine added:
“She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats… All I have done is love her as she has loved me.”