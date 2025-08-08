This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 8

August 8 is an outstanding date in hip-hop and R&B, based on the numerous remarkable events it has seen over the decades. One of America's most influential rappers, Kool Moe Dee, was born on this day in 1962. He was a member of the pioneering hip-hop group the Treacherous Three, alongside L.A. Sunshine, D.J. Easy Lee, Spoonie G, and Special K. Besides his work with the group, he released five solo albums, with his 1986 self-titled debut album peaking at No. 83 on the Billboard 200.

Also born on this day is the South Korean rapper S.Coups, who was born in 1995. He is best known as the leader of the boy band Seventeen and also leads the group's hip-hop team.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous high-charting hip-hop and R&B albums were released on this day.

2000: De La Soul released their fifth album, Art Official Intelligence: Mosaic Thump. It debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 81,000 units.

2006: Rick Ross dropped his debut studio album, Port of Miami. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 187,000 copies in its first week. It also went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and would later be certified platinum by the RIAA in July 2016.

2017: Sean Price released his fourth album, Imperius Rex. With features from Raekwon, Prodigy, MF Doom, Method Man, and Styles P, it went to No. 192 on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Milestones

A number of acclaimed figures in hip-hop and R&B attained important career milestones on August 8.

1988: Pioneering gangsta rap group N.W.A dropped their debut album, Straight Outta Compton. Their most commercially successful album to date, it peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard 200 and No. 9 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album has since been certified triple platinum in the US for selling 3 million units.

2011: Jay Z and Kanye West released the collaborative album, Watch the Throne. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1, with 436,000 units sold in its opening week. Two of its singles were also awarded at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. "Niggas in Paris" won in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories, while "No Church in the Wild" took home the award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also experienced various difficulties on this day.

2015: Sean Price died in his sleep, aged just 43. He was one half of the Brooklyn hip-hop duo Helter Skelter. Their debut album, Nocturnal, released in June 1996, reached No. 35 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2023: Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the American hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The shooting occurred in July 2020 while the pair were leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home.