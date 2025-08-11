ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beat The Freaks And Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To Adventure Islands

Brush up on your trivia. Get ready for a day full of thrills, splashes, and unforgettable fun! We’re giving YOU the chance to win 4 pack of tickets to Adventure…

smckenzie
Adventure Island Featured Image

Brush up on your trivia. Get ready for a day full of thrills, splashes, and unforgettable fun! We’re giving YOU the chance to win 4 pack of tickets to Adventure Island – Tampa Bay’s favorite waterpark!

Adventure Island Featured Image

Whether you're craving high-speed slides, lazy river vibes, or just want to soak up the sun, Adventure Island has something for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to make a splash this summer. Listen now and let the adventure begin!

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/11-8/15/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen To Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 8/11-8/15/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to Adventure Islands
  • Prize Value: : $406.45
  • Who Is Providing the Prize: Busch Gardens
adventure island
smckenzieWriter
Related Stories
The Gadget Grab Giveaway
ContestsThe Gadget Grab GiveawayElizabeth Urban
Listen To Win A $50 Gift Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firm
ContestsListen To Win A $50 Gift Card From WLLD & Demesmin & Dover Law Firmsmckenzie
Beat The Freaks and Win Cash!
ContestsBeat The Freaks and Win Cash!
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect