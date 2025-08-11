Four-Day Halloween Festival Returns To Armature Works

A massive Halloween bash hits Tampa this fall. The Haunted Carnival takes over Armature Works from Oct. 23-26. Music giants Steve Aoki and Rick Ross top an impressive list of 17 acts spread across four wild nights.

At 1910 N Ola Ave., guests will find thrill rides mixed with stage shows. The minds at Pied Piper Productions have added a twist: a costume face-off worth $5,000 to the winner.

Friday's main stage springs to life at 4 p.m. with an 18-plus crowd. EDM master Aoki and hip-hop king Ross command the night. Miami Heat's DJ Irie spins tracks while Vegas sensation Jeff Retro joins seven other acts to keep the music pumping.

The next night brings Swedish duo Galantis and music wizard Said The Sky to the stage. Six more acts fill out Saturday's bill. Both nights run wild from 1 p.m. until the stroke of midnight.

The fun starts Thursday with carnival attractions from 5-10 p.m. Sunday winds down with kid-friendly fun lasting from 1-11 p.m. The final day's performers stay under wraps for now.

Want first dibs on tickets? Early-bird sales have started. Text "HAUNTED" to (833) 714-1996: you might win a chance to meet the stars backstage.

This isn't just about music and rides. Each ticket helps ForHearts Worldwide give life-saving heart care and pacemakers to those in need.