Jeezy Took 10-Hour Uber Ride to Make Baltimore Concert

After canceled flights, Jeezy rode 10 hours in an Uber to make his Baltimore show, honoring his driver before the crowd.

Kayla Morgan
Jeezy performs in concert at Old National Centre on July 5, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Jeezy wasn’t about to let canceled flights stop him from performing in Baltimore.

The rapper revealed he had to take an unexpected 10-hour Uber ride from South Carolina to Maryland after severe weather grounded all flights ahead of his Aug. 1 show at The Lyric Baltimore.

“I woke up to my team informing me that all flights to Baltimore and D.C. had been canceled,” Jeezy wrote on Instagram, sharing a fan’s TikTok of him telling the story onstage.

At first, his team arranged for a driver to take him by car, but two hours into the trip, they struck an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and forcing them to stop at a small South Carolina gas station. Attempts to arrange a private jet fell through due to the weather.

The backup plan was to call an Uber to a rental car company. But just minutes into the ride, Jeezy asked driver Tanner how much it would cost to go straight to Baltimore instead. “I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it,” Jeezy said. “Like a real one, he didn’t hesitate and just kept driving.”

Ten hours later, they arrived just ten minutes before the show started. Jeezy gave Tanner a Snowman tee, invited him as his guest, and brought him onstage to a standing ovation. “Shout out to the real MVP, my Uber driver Tanner! Not all heroes wear capes!” Jeezy wrote.

Tanner later said on TikTok that the ride going viral was unexpected, but added, “Big thank you to Jeezy. He was super cool. Very nice dude, genuine guy.”

Jeezy
Kayla MorganWriter
