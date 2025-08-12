ContestsEvents
Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Passes Away; Hip-Hop Community Mourns Rising Star’s Tragic Loss

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Rapper T-Hood performs onstage at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin via Getty Images

What seemed to be a promising year for Atlanta's rising star turns out to be a tragic loss to the hip-hop community. Tevin Hood, popularly known by the stage name T-Hood, is no more, according to WSB-TV.

The 33-year-old rapper was pronounced dead while at the hospital, where Gwinnett County Police rushed him. The “Girls In The Party” hitmaker succumbed to the injuries inflicted following a fight and shootout at a home along Lee Road. The police are yet to provide a comprehensive report on the shooting incident. No one has been arrested so far.

T-Hood's tragic news has shocked his fans and the hip-hop community. His followers and Atlanta's celebrities have taken to social media platforms to pay tribute and share their grief.

“Mannn not my dawg T-Hood…we was just celebrating our guy @trapbeckham,” said hip-hop historian Nu-Face, according to NewsBreak. “Condolences and prayers to the family.”

Before his death, T-Hood's single, “Girls In The Party,” was gaining popularity among his fans. At the same time, the May 12, 2025, hit song was showcasing his energetic style while shaping national culture.

T-Hood's authenticity and connection to the Atlantic hip-hop community played an integral role in growing his music career in a competitive environment. His music catalog is currently experiencing an exponential increase in streaming.

The late Atlanta rapper has left a lasting impact on the hip-hop industry. He'll be remembered for his artistic vision, versatility, and ability to seamlessly blend melodic R&B with rap to create an emotional depth in every lyric featured in his tracks.

T-HoodTevin Hood
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
