Cardi B Brings the Drama With New Single ‘Imaginary Players’ Tease
After years of build-up, Cardi B is finally serving up a fresh taste of her new era—and she’s doing it with fur, pink hair, and skyscraper heels. The rapper just…
After years of build-up, Cardi B is finally serving up a fresh taste of her new era—and she’s doing it with fur, pink hair, and skyscraper heels. The rapper just announced the next single from her upcoming album Am I The Drama?, and it sounds like she’s ready to stir the pot.
A Little Taste of the Drama
On Instagram, Cardi revealed the song’s title, “Imaginary Players,” along with its release date and a pre-save link. “Just a lil taste of the drama,” she wrote, posting a photo of herself crouched in front of a white Rolls-Royce, wrapped in a matching fur coat and bodysuit, rocking a candy-pink wig and knee-length, ultra-high-heeled boots.
A Nod to Hip-Hop History?
If “Imaginary Players” sounds familiar, it’s because Jay-Z used the same title for a track on his 1997 album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, which sampled René & Angela’s 1981 “Imaginary Playmates.” That could be a hint Cardi’s song might feature a similar sample or a gritty, ’ '90s-inspired flow that connects back to her New York roots.
The Road to Am I The Drama?
While this will be the first single released since Cardi officially announced the album in June, it follows “Outside,” which dropped just days before that reveal. She’s also confirmed that Am I The Drama? will include her massive hits “WAP” and “Up.”
“Imaginary Players” drops Aug. 15. Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? arrives Sept. 19.