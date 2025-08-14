Kevin Hart and Netflix Are Hunting for America’s Funniest New Comedian

ContestsEvents
Kevin Hart isn’t just telling jokes these days — he’s scouting for the next person who can. In 2026, Hart will team up with Netflix for a new comedy competition series that promises to pull back the curtain on the grind, glory, and gut-busting reality of stand-up life. And here’s the best part: casting is open right now.

According to Netflix, he eight-episode series will put contestants through challenges that mirror the real-life journey of a comedian. We’re talking about nerve-racking open mics, sets that flop, late-night rewrites, and the rush of performing on a big stage. The tasks are inspired by the actual career moments of the comics guiding the show.

Who’s Running the Show

Kevin Hart will executive produce alongside Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, and Dan Volpe from Alfred Street Industries, plus Luke Kelly-Clyne and Meghan Hoffman from Hartbeat.

Alfred Street is known for reality hits like Next Gen Chef, Is It Cake?, and the Emmy-winning Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo. Hartbeat, Hart’s own company, has delivered global comedy showcases like Comedy in Color, Hulu’s LOL Live, and the revival of Comic View on BET.

Think You’re Funny Enough?

If you believe you’ve got the timing, wit, and fearlessness to crush it on stage, this could be your shot. Netflix and Kevin Hart are looking for the boldest, funniest, and most original voices in America and they’re accepting auditions now. Those interested can check out more info here.

