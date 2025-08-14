Raekwon Shares Emotional Tribute to Busta Rhymes at NYC Event: ‘You Saved My Life’

At a New York City gathering last week, Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon shared a touching tribute to Busta Rhymes. The words came just after Busta got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Thank you for saving my life," Raekwon told Busta Rhymes. "You saved my life, you was in it first. You was in it first. New York City, I want y'all to know, we hold a certain merit in New York City that's most valuable," stated Raekwon, as reported by Vice.

On August 1, Busta Rhymes got the 2,818th star on Hollywood's famous Walk of Fame. LL Cool J, Chris Rock, and Chuck D spoke at the packed event, while Big Boy kept things moving as host.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop's most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood's iconic sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement noted in Billboard.

She also praised him, stating: "His talent and influence are undeniable," and "His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture."

Busta's mark on music runs deep. His albums have sold past 20 million copies worldwide. He's grabbed 12 GRAMMY nominations, with his tracks hitting gold and platinum status over 22 million times. Multiple reputable publications, including Forbes, Billboard, and Vibe, have ranked him among the Greatest Rappers of All Time.

Standing before the crowd, Raekwon poured out praise for the rapper. "Busta, I wanna thank you for everything. For the privilege to be here with you and share these moments, my n***a. We're grown men. We're grown men, we do grown things. I'm so proud of you, man. Hall of Fame sh*t. You deserve it, you live it. New York City, Hall of Fame," he shared at the NYC event, as seen in a viral X post.

This fall brings fresh beats from Busta with his album Vengeance. "Everything you have known to love me for is going to be part of this package, but there's gonna be a whole lot of things that I'm finally becoming comfortable enough to share and add to the legacy," Busta Rhymes expressed in his interview with CBS Mornings about the record set to drop in September.