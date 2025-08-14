ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: August 15-August 17

From high-flying monster truck action at Monster Jam to the ultimate fitness experience at FitFest, there’s plenty of weekend activities in Tampa to keep you entertained. Other exciting events this…

Jen Glorioso
Yoga_in_the_Park_
Photo: Tampa Hillsborough EDC

From high-flying monster truck action at Monster Jam to the ultimate fitness experience at FitFest, there's plenty of weekend activities in Tampa to keep you entertained. Other exciting events this weekend include a car show and a themed roller skating night.

Monster Jam

  • What: Monster truck competitions, races, and stunts
  • When: Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, at 1 p.m.
  • Where: Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
  • Cost: Tickets start at $34.10

Monster Jam is the premier motorsport event that includes 12,000-pound monster truck racing competitions, freestyle stunts, and a variety of skill challenges. A faithful fan base follows trucks such as Grave Digger, Sparkle Smash, and El Toro Loco, which are driven by world-class athletes. Fans can also attend the Monster Jam Pit Party and see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, and participate in family-friendly activities.

FitFest 2025

  • What: Florida's largest fitness expo and sports festival
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, and Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Where: Expo Hall at Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa 
  • Cost: General admission for adults: $29.49; general admission for youths (ages 6-12): $15; two-day pass for adults: $42.42; and two-day pass for youths: $20.17. Premium and VIP options are available.

Get ready for FitFest, Florida's largest sports festival and fitness expo, reimagined and expanded from the former Tampa Bay Strength and Fitness Expo. This is the ultimate event for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and industry professionals to come together and celebrate strength and endurance. FitFest features world-class competitions, top-tier talent, and the latest innovations from industry-leading exhibitors. Whether you're looking for inspiration or the newest fitness trends, FitFest is the place to be.

Cars En Coffee

  • What: A premium experience that includes exclusive perks and delicious food with classic, exotic, and custom cars
  • When: Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Where: The Motor Enclave, 6500 Motor Enclave Way, Tampa
  • Cost: Free General Admission, $133.44 for VIP Brunch Ticket, and $26.69 per thrill ride or timed trial

Cars En Coffee 6TH Edition at the Motor Enclave offers VIP upgrades, including guaranteed parking, unlimited gourmet brunch in a private section, and the best area to view exotic, classic, and custom cars. Guests receive free coffee, donuts, and smoothies, as well as a first-class experience with VIP perks throughout the morning. Food service concludes at 11 a.m., with limited VIP tickets available due to high demand.

Other Events

Tampa's weekend events offer something for everyone. The Fresh Market at Wiregrass features fresh produce and local goods, while a themed skating night at SkateWorld Tampa brings nostalgic fun for all ages. An artisan market at The Farm at Bearss Groves showcases unique handmade goods by local artisans:

Events
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Fred Howard Park-5407
Local NewsCheapest Labor Day Getaway Is Right Here in Tampa BayJen Glorioso
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 16: In this photo illustration, water runs from a kitchen faucet on May 16, 2025 in Miami, Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that will ultimately ban fluoride from the state's water system, going into effect on July 1. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsSt. Pete Residents Could See A Hike In Their Water BillJen Glorioso
Florida Python Challenge Breaks Record with 294 Snakes Caught
Local NewsFlorida Python Challenge Breaks Record with 294 Snakes CaughtDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect