Is an Offset and Quavo Joint Album In the Works? Spoiler: It Might Be

There’s serious buzz about Quavo and Offset possibly dropping a joint album, with Offset confirming in a recent interview that it’s possible. The duo, once part of the hip-hop group Migos, together with the late Takeoff, have had a falling out. However, they seem to be on the road to patch things up and are seriously considering dropping a joint album to honor their fallen mate.

Offset: “It’s Possible.”

In a recent interview (via Billboard), Offset confirmed he’s open to a possible joint album with Quavo in the near future. He said, “It’s possible. No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?’”

Offset has also talked about being accountable, “I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen — I had to. But at first I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f—k at first.” He added, “But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything, and I want the best.”

On Mending His Relationship with Quavo

This is not the first time that Offset has been open about mending his relationship with Quavo. In an appearance on former NBA star Carmelo Anthony’s podcast 7PM in Brooklyn on August 7, the “Clout” rapper said, “Me and Quavo talk every other week. It be the Internet trying to do some old s–t, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other. That’s family at the end of the day, man,” he explained. “You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. End of the day, a n—a ain’t finna play with him, or a n—a ain’t finna play with me, and he gon’ play about it.”

Offset is currently busy with the upcoming release of his highly anticipated new album, KIARI, dropping on August 22. The album features several collaborations, including John Legend, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Key Glock, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, and YFN Lucci.

KIARI follows Offset’s 2023 album Set It Off and his debut solo album Father of Four, released in 2019.