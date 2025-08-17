This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 17

August 17 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B for a myriad of reasons. Soundcloud rap phenom Lil Pump was born on this day in 2000. He shot to the limelight with his 2017 smash hit “Gucci Gang,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His self-titled debut album, released later the same year, reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Another prominent artist born on this date is the Australian rapper The Kid Laroi, who was born in 2003. His debut mixtape, F*ck Love, peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, becoming his first chart-topping record in the U.S.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many prolific artists have released high-charting albums on this date.

1993: Scarface released his second album, The World Is Yours. It reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

August 17 has witnessed numerous landmark moments in hip-hop and R&B.

1987: The Beastie Boys and Run-D.M.C. wrapped up their Together Forever tour with a performance at New York's Madison Square Garden. The latter encouraged fans to prioritize their education and avoid drugs.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been sullied by bad news in the hip-hop and R&B world.

1973: Paul Williams, the founding frontman of the Motown act The Temptations, was found dead in a Detroit alley, from a self-inflicted gunshot injury to the head. The singer had reportedly expressed suicidal thoughts prior to his tragic passing. He was only 34.

