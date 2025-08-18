St. Pete Helped Put KFC’s Potato Wedges Back on the Menu

KFC is putting their potato wedges back on menus across the country starting August 18, 2025. The popular side dish disappeared from the menu five years ago.

"Wedge-lovers, we heard you – and we agree it's been five long years without wedges. But the wait is over," said KFC President Catherine Tan-Gillespie in a press release.

KFC first tested the comeback at four Tampa Bay locations, including the St. Petersburg store at 770 34th St. N. The two-week test run in March 2025 was such a hit that some stores ran out of wedges.

The wedges first showed up on menus in the mid-1990s and quickly became a customer favorite. They stayed popular through the early 2000s until KFC took them off the menu in 2020.

The huge success at the St. Petersburg test location helped convince the chain to bring them back. Countless fans had been pushing for their return through social media and online petitions.

The wedges stand out thanks to their unique seasoning blend - a special mix you can't get at other fast-food chains. Their future on the menu will depend on how well they sell.