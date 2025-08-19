Offset Reveals Last Track on ‘KIARI’ Album is About Cardi B.

Offset has never exactly been the quiet, mysterious type, but on his latest album KIARI, he saves his most personal moment for last. No surprise here; it’s all about Cardi B., because when your ex-wife is Cardi, how could she not be the grand finale?

Offset Reveals Last Track “Move On” is About Cardi

In an interview with the Associated Press, the Migos alum revealed that the last track on KIARI, “Move On,” is about the end of his relationship with the “WAP” singer. He clarified that “it’s all love and peace” from his side. Offset added, “It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be. It’s all love and peace. I just ended the album with that, just to end that chapter because it’s time to move on, it’s over and done with.”

He continued, “It was great while it lasted. That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed.”

Cardi and Offset's Relationship

Cardi and Offset began dating in early 2017 and became engaged later that year in October. In June 2018, it was revealed that the pair had already gotten married in September 2017, one month before the public proposal. In July 2018, she gave birth to their first child, a daughter. Months later, she announced that they had separated, although they reunited again later.

In September 2020, reports circulated that Cardi filed for divorce, but they again reunited after a month. In June 2021, she revealed she’s pregnant with their second child, a boy. On the fifth anniversary of their marriage, she revealed she’s planning their official wedding. However, in December 2023, she shared via Instagram that she had been “single for a minute,” although the pair continued to work together. In July 2024, Cardi officially filed for divorce; she gave birth to their third child in September 2024.

Based on his birth name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, Offset’s third album is his “most personal body of work yet.” The album features several collaborations, including John Legend, YoungBoy, Never Broke Again, Key Glock, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, and YFN Lucci.

KIARI, dropping on August 22, follows Offset’s 2023 album Set it Off and his debut solo album Father of Four, released in 2019.