Earl Sweatshirt Teases Star-Studded Album ‘Live Laugh Love’ Featuring Donald Glover and More

Earl Sweatshirt fans are excited about his highly anticipated album, Live Laugh Love. The fans are also looking forward to his reunion with Producer, The Alchemist. This new development comes about following their 2023 project known as Voir Dire. The acclaimed project is famous for its experimental styles.

Earl Sweatshirt is likely to stage a major comeback with his new album, as indicated in his recent activities. The activities include benefit shows, collaborations, social media silence, and joint tours, which consume most of his time. Perhaps the new album, released via Warner Records, could be what the 31-year-old has been working on to make his return impactful for his fans.

The rumored album will include contributions from The Alchemist, Donald Glover, BKTHERULA, Dave Chappelle, Navy Blue, and Vince Staples, among others. Earl Sweatshirt's choice of collaborators underscores the idea that the album Live Laugh Love is going to redefine hip-hop in a new way.

According to a report in Hot New Hip-Hop by Steven Yeun, guests at an undisclosed location in L.A. were treated to Earl Sweatshirt's new album. They picked up booklets containing the 11 new songs.

The featured tracklist of 11 tracks in the anticipated album includes:

“FORGE”, “INFATUATION” “TOURMALINE” “gsw vs. sac” “Gamma (need the <3) “WELL DONE!” “Static” “Live” “CRISCO” “exhaust to this” “Heavy Netal aka ejecto seatol”