Enter To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Anuel AA

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Anuel AA at Amalie Arena on September 21, 2025 The king of Latin trap is back to continue…

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Anuel AA at Amalie Arena on September 21, 2025

The king of Latin trap is back to continue making history. Anuel AA returns with his "Real Hasta la Muerte 2" tour. This September 21st at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 8/25-9/5/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue To Call
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A Pair of tickets to See Anuel AA at Amalie Arena on September 21, 2025
  • How Many Grand Prize Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • Prize Value: $90
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: CMN Events

Anuel AA
