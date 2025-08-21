Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: August 22-August 24

This weekend in Tampa offers a mix of delicious food experiences, restorative moments, and good fun. The 14th Annual St. Pete Cupcake Contest invites the public to sample and vote on imaginative sweets, while The RESET is offering an immersive sound experience in a mindful environment. Tampa has something for everyone this weekend.

14th Annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest

What: Annual cupcake tasting contest

Annual cupcake tasting contest When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from noon to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, from noon to 3 p.m. Where: Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. South, Tampa

Morean Center for Clay, 420 22nd St. South, Tampa Cost: $25/box of 12 cupcakes ($20 for members)

The Morean Center for Clay hosts a city-wide quest to find St. Pete's most artistic cupcakes. The community is invited to help choose the People's Choice winner. This flavorful fundraiser showcases creations in youth/teen, novice, professional, and specialty categories, including gluten-free and sugar-free options. Preregistered attendees will receive a 12-count box of mini cupcakes to sample and vote for their favorite. It is recommended to preregister, as day-of sales or purchases will not be available due to high demand.

The RESET: An Immersive Sound Experience With Davin Youngs

What: Mindfulness journey through sound and music

Mindfulness journey through sound and music When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at noon and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at noon and 4 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at 4 p.m. Where: Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa

Straz Center, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa Cost: $47 to $77

The RESET is a sound journey led by sound healer Davin Youngs. He takes participants through self-connection exercises and a 90-minute sound performance to delve into deep inner exploration. Ticket holders can join an optional 60-minute Cleanse and Restore yoga class with YogaSix before the performance. Attendees should bring a yoga mat, a pillow, and a blanket or towel to create a comfortable ambience of relaxation, restoration, and deep personal exploration.

Steve Treviño

What: Comedian Steve Treviño

Comedian Steve Treviño When: Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club — Tampa, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa

Funny Bone Comedy Club — Tampa, 1600 E. 8th Ave., C-112, Tampa Cost: $32 to $42

This 21+ event features comedian Steve Treviño, "America's Favorite Husband," known for his relatable humor on marriage and everyday life. A rising star with millions of followers and viral clips, Treviño has headlined specials for Netflix, Amazon, Showtime, and YouTube, selling out shows nationwide with his sharp, family-inspired comedy.

Other Events

Tampa's weekend events bring together live music, sports action, and immersive entertainment. From a chart-topping country act and exciting baseball matchups to mesmerizing laser light shows set to classic rock, there's something to suit everyone's taste: