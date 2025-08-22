Halloween Starts Early with Scream-A-Geddon Opening Next Week

A massive scare park stretches across 60 acres in Dade City, Florida. Starting Aug. 29 through Nov. 8, guests can test their nerves at six blood-chilling attractions.

"This new house will have every visitor on edge with the atmosphere and aesthetics inside OmniLabs," said Jon Pianki, Chief Marketing Officer at Scream-A-Geddon, speaking about the Breach attraction per That's So Tampa.com. "Those who opt for the interactive experience will become a character in the story."

Guests can scream their way through a twisted 3D funhouse, blast zombies with paint, or brave the murky waters of Bloodwater Bayou. The park also features Demon's Revenge and Breach. Between frights, The Monster's Midway and Bonzo's Beer Garden serve snacks and drinks.

Since its 2023 start, Breach stands out as a guest favorite. This interactive nightmare drops you straight into OmniLabs, where the line between spectator and participant blurs.

The park accepts all payment types. Basic tickets include unlimited visits to five haunts. Want to shoot some zombies? That'll cost extra.

Cars park for $15.89 in standard spots. Want to walk less? Premium spots run $20.56. Buy passes ahead online or pay at the gate.

Skip the wait with a VIP Fast Pass: it lets you use the quick lane once per haunt. Super VIP status unlocks endless front-line access, adds a personal guide, and throws in $20 for the gift shop. Bring ID and payment cards to claim Super VIP passes.