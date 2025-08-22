ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Polk County’s Sheriff Grady Judd Goes Viral Again “I Got Their Drip”

Following a year of undercover work, police moved in on a major drug ring in Polk County. The operation caught 32 people and grabbed $150,000 in drugs and goods. FBI…

Jen Glorioso

Following a year of undercover work, police moved in on a major drug ring in Polk County. The operation caught 32 people and grabbed $150,000 in drugs and goods. FBI teams worked with Homeland Security in "Capital City Crack Down," which started last August.

"This investigation shows exactly how dangerous and far-reaching these drug trafficking networks have become. Thanks to the relentless work of our detectives and partner agencies, 32 suspects are off the streets and this criminal organization has been dismantled," said Sheriff Grady Judd to the Lake Wales News.

Police teams raided nine locations across two counties. They found a lot: 22 pounds of marijuana, almost 27 grams of fentanyl, and one and a half pounds of cocaine. They also picked up four guns, more than $7,000 in cash, and jewelry worth $46,500.

The group had a long history of trouble. Together, they'd racked up 554 felony charges and 394 misdemeanors before this bust.

Sheriff Judd put on quite a show at the news conference, wearing the seized jewelry. "I got their drip, I got their body, we got their guns, we got their dope," he declared.

This bust is the latest success against drug dealing in Central Florida, where different police agencies keep working together to make big arrests.

Polk Countysheriff grady judd
Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
Related Stories
Halloween Starts Early with Scream-A-Geddon Opening Next Week
Local NewsHalloween Starts Early with Scream-A-Geddon Opening Next WeekJim Mayhew
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Local NewsBuccaneers’ Chris Godwin Getting Ready To Come Back, Fantasy Impact Coming After Week 4Jim Mayhew
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a rushing touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Local NewsTampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Lands Big Ad Deals Shows Off Hilarious PersonalityJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect