Polk County’s Sheriff Grady Judd Goes Viral Again “I Got Their Drip”

Following a year of undercover work, police moved in on a major drug ring in Polk County. The operation caught 32 people and grabbed $150,000 in drugs and goods. FBI teams worked with Homeland Security in "Capital City Crack Down," which started last August.

"This investigation shows exactly how dangerous and far-reaching these drug trafficking networks have become. Thanks to the relentless work of our detectives and partner agencies, 32 suspects are off the streets and this criminal organization has been dismantled," said Sheriff Grady Judd to the Lake Wales News.

Police teams raided nine locations across two counties. They found a lot: 22 pounds of marijuana, almost 27 grams of fentanyl, and one and a half pounds of cocaine. They also picked up four guns, more than $7,000 in cash, and jewelry worth $46,500.

The group had a long history of trouble. Together, they'd racked up 554 felony charges and 394 misdemeanors before this bust.

Sheriff Judd put on quite a show at the news conference, wearing the seized jewelry. "I got their drip, I got their body, we got their guns, we got their dope," he declared.