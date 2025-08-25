Coming Soon: Spanish Tapas Bar to Spice Up Safety Harbor’s Downtown Dining Scene

ContestsEvents
Downtown Safety Harbor is about to spice things up. The long-vacant Harbour House space on Second Street won’t be sitting empty much longer. It’ll soon be home to a brand-new Spanish tapas bar.

If you’ve strolled through downtown lately, you know the food scene is thriving—33 restaurants now call these 12 blocks home, from laid-back cafés to waterfront dining with postcard-worthy views. And while locals already have their pick of everything from sushi to Southern comfort food, this Spanish newcomer will bring a taste of Barcelona to the Bay.

Think shareable plates, bold flavors, and that lively tapas-bar energy that keeps conversations going long after the last glass of sangria is poured. It’s the kind of spot that could easily become your pre-concert bite, girls’ night go-to, or late-night “just one more round” destination.

The location couldn’t be better. Just steps from the Safety Harbor Resort & Spa and a short walk from the Museum & Cultural Center, it’s in the middle of all the action. On busy weekends, when as many as 15,000 people explore downtown’s 12 historic blocks, this spot will no doubt be buzzing with locals and visitors looking for their next bite.

And if you’ve noticed more restaurants popping up lately, you’re not wrong. A handful of new eateries have opened downtown in the past year alone, making food the heartbeat of Safety Harbor’s small-business scene. With restaurants now taking up nearly half of all retail space, dining out has become the town’s favorite pastime.

