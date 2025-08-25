Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Raekwon & Mobb Deep

Celebrating 30 Years of Hip-Hop Classics: Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and The Infamous, Two Legends sharing the stage for one set celebrating two iconic albums. Listen at 9am for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see them both at Jannus Live on December 14, 2025
Today, legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon and the iconic Mobb Deep announce a special co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time—Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 08/25-08/29/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/25-08/29/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Raekwon & Mobb Deep at Jannus Live on 12/14/25
- Prize Value: $63.15
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation