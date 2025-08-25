ContestsEvents
Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Raekwon & Mobb Deep

Celebrating 30 Years of Hip-Hop Classics: Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… and The Infamous, Two Legends sharing the stage for one set celebrating two iconic albums. Listen at 9am for…

Celebrating 30 Years of Hip-Hop Classics: Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and The Infamous, Two Legends sharing the stage for one set celebrating two iconic albums. Listen at 9am for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see them both at Jannus Live on December 14, 2025

Today, legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon and the iconic Mobb Deep announce a special co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time—Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 08/25-08/29/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 08/25-08/29/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Raekwon & Mobb Deep at Jannus Live on 12/14/25
  • Prize Value: $63.15
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
Mobb DeepRaekwon
smckenzieWriter
