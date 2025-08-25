Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets To See Raekwon & Mobb Deep

Celebrating 30 Years of Hip-Hop Classics: Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and The Infamous, Two Legends sharing the stage for one set celebrating two iconic albums. Listen at 9am for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see them both at Jannus Live on December 14, 2025

Today, legendary Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon and the iconic Mobb Deep announce a special co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time—Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.