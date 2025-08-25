ContestsEvents
Warner Bros. Developing Kobe Bryant Draft-Day Film

Kayla Morgan
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Warner Bros. Pictures is moving forward with a film that examines one of the most consequential decisions in NBA history: the day Kobe Bryant nearly became a New Jersey Net.

Variety reports that the studio has acquired a script titled With the 8th Pick?, written by Alex Sohn and Gavin Johannsen. Interest in the project was high across studios and streaming platforms, but Warner Bros. secured the deal early, avoiding a competitive auction.

The Decision That Changed Everything

While Bryant is remembered as a Los Angeles Lakers icon, his path to the franchise was far from guaranteed. In the 1996 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the 13th pick before trading him to the Lakers for veteran center Vlade Divac.

The New Jersey Nets, holding the eighth pick, were on the verge of selecting Bryant. General manager John Nash later stated he wanted to draft the 17-year-old phenom, but then-head coach John Calipari chose a different direction. That decision would prove pivotal, altering the trajectory of both the Nets and the NBA.

A Focused Look at Draft-Day Stakes

Industry insiders have described the project as “Moneyball” meets “Air,” referencing its blend of sports strategy and high-stakes corporate drama. Rather than covering Bryant’s entire life and career, the story centers on the internal debates within the Nets organization, where financial pressures, marketing considerations, and differing visions for the team led to passing on Bryant.

According to Hypebeast, the film explores how close the Nets came to securing one of the game’s greatest players and the lasting impact of that missed opportunity.

Proven Team Behind the Project

Tim and Trevor White, producers of the Oscar-winning King Richard, will produce the film alongside Star Thrower and Religion of Sports. Though the project is still in early development with no cast or director announced, its focus on a decisive moment in Bryant’s career offers a compelling perspective on the making of a legend.

Rather than a traditional biopic, this film promises a tightly focused story about a choice that reshaped the NBA. For those who followed Bryant’s rise, it is a reminder of just how close history came to taking a very different turn.

Kobe Bryant
Kayla MorganWriter
