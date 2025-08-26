Cardi B Embraces Her Drama in New Album

Cardi B has a question for the world — and herself. In an interview with Zane Lowe posted Monday (Aug. 25), the Bronx rapper explained why people seem to pull her into feuds, both online and in real life. This reflection inspired the title of her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?

“It’s like, ‘D---, does drama chase me? Or am I the drama?’” she told Lowe. “I just really think I was born with an anointed light. Sometimes the light is great, but it also disturbs people’s peace. It draws people to me, and it’s not always going to be good. That light might bother people … maybe it’s too bright, it’s too loud. It’s always been like this to me.”

From High School to the Spotlight

Cardi says this mix of charisma and controversy isn’t new — it’s followed her since her high-school days. “Even in the industry, there is a lot of different female rappers, but for some reason, it’s something about me that these b—hes can’t stand,” she said on Apple Music 1. “They can’t f–k with me. Some b—hes, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior. And it’s like, you want to f–k with the senior so bad. You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior. You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f–king senior.”

She added, “It’s something about [me] that it’s like, they can’t even focus on them. They got to focus on me. And they always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings … and I’m sick of it. It’s like, f–k you, f–k everybody.”

Famous Feuds and Album Teasers

Though Cardi didn’t name names this time, fans know she’s tangled with plenty of high-profile rappers. From her widely publicized conflict with Nicki Minaj to social media spats with JT of City Girls, Akbar V, and Bia, Cardi’s life in the spotlight has been full of drama.

Her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?, drops Sept. 19, and fans will have to wait to see if she addresses any of these feuds in her new tracks. But she has already released one single, “Imaginary Playerz,” which samples Jay-Z’s 1997 song “Imaginary Players.” Cardi shared how nerve-wracking it was to get Jay-Z’s approval.

“When it was time to submit it to get approved, I was a little scared,” she said. “I was a little shaky. ‘Wait a minute, Jay-Z got to approve it.’ I mean, I always knew that he got to approve it, but it was like, how about if he don’t approve it? How about if he f–king likes it? And he did like it. And it’s so crazy, the text message of him approving it, it was at 4:44 p.m.”