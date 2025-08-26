Drake’s ‘Take Care’ Reigns Supreme: 650 Weeks on Billboard, Surpassing Music Legends

According to Forbes, Drake's Take Care album has stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for 650 weeks, a feat only 12 other albums in United States chart history have achieved. Released in 2012, Take Care boasts extraordinary longevity, making it the second-longest charting rap album ever.

Take Care's current position on the Billboard ranks it among the top 10 albums on multiple charts. Not to mention achieving number 10 on Top R&B & B/Hip-Hop Albums and number 8 on Top Rap Albums. It ranks at number 32 on the Top Streaming albums chart, highlighting its growing popularity across different platforms.

Besides boasting an album that is performing well on rap charts, Drake is also setting countless Billboard Hot 100 records. His records include the most top 10 hits (81 appearances), the most cumulative weeks at the top of the charts (387 appearances), and the most charted songs (359 appearances). Drake's outstanding albums underscore his dominance and rising influence on the music industry.

Drake's outstanding records, especially for the most cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200, make him surpass The Beatles. He has approximately 3,307 weeks, which makes him to become second to Queen's “GREATEST HITS” (with about 659 weeks) and ahead of Fleetwood Mac's “Rumors, which has around 645 weeks.

At number 34 on the Billboard 200, Take Care's longevity places among the most iconic albums, such as Bob Marley's Legend and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon. Both albums have accumulated more than 900 weeks on the chart.