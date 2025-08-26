This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 26
If you're a hip-hop and R&B enthusiast looking for reasons to celebrate on Aug. 26, you have plenty of them. To begin with, this day in 1986 marked the birth of American R&B singer and model Cassie Ventura. She shares a birthday with fellow R&B artist Keke Palmer, who's also an actor and TV personality. Another artist born on Aug. 26 is Lil Tecca, whose hit single "Ransom" reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 100. Various singles have been released on this date, including Usher's "Missin U" and Quavo, Takeoff, and Birdman's "Big Stunna."
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
The following are some notable hip-hop and R&B albums that were released on Aug. 26.
- 2003: Nappy Roots' second studio album, Wooden Leather, helped boost their popularity in the hip-hop scene. It received many positive reviews, thanks to its unique Southern hip-hop sound and cohesiveness.
- 2008: The Game released LAX, his third studio album. It entered the U.S. Billboard 200 at No. 2 and sold over 230,000 copies in its first week, establishing the rapper as a member of the rap world's elite.
- 2022: DJ Khaled's 13th studio album, God Did, was released and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it the record producer's fourth No. 1 album. It garnered five GRAMMY nominations and RIAA gold certification.
Cultural Milestones
Aug. 26 has seen various significant events in the history of hip-hop and R&B culture.
- 2019: The MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, marking the first time the event was held in New Jersey. Hip-hop and R&B artists who won awards included Lil Nas X, Normani, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion.
- 2021: Rapper Kanye West's third and final Donda listening party was held at Soldier Field in Chicago. The artist's Donda album explores themes of family and faith, and the event reflected those themes, providing the audience with a spiritual and meaningful experience.
Industry Changes and Challenges
There've been some unfortunate happenings on Aug. 26 that have affected the hip-hop and R&B industry.
- 2013: American actor and rapper Fat Joe turned himself in to a federal detention center in Florida to begin his four-month prison sentence for tax evasion. The rapper had been arrested several times before for theft and assault.
- 2014: American rapper Young Jeezy was arrested on suspicion of the illegal possession of firearms. He was one of five people detained at the time when police were investigating the murder of a man during an event headlined by Jeezy and Wiz Khalifa.
The occurrence of these notable events, which include arrests, album releases, and birthdays, makes Aug. 26 a memorable day for many hip-hop and R&B fans.