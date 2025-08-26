This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 26

If you're a hip-hop and R&B enthusiast looking for reasons to celebrate on Aug. 26, you have plenty of them. To begin with, this day in 1986 marked the birth of American R&B singer and model Cassie Ventura. She shares a birthday with fellow R&B artist Keke Palmer, who's also an actor and TV personality. Another artist born on Aug. 26 is Lil Tecca, whose hit single "Ransom" reached No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 100. Various singles have been released on this date, including Usher's "Missin U" and Quavo, Takeoff, and Birdman's "Big Stunna."