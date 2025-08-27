Celeb-Backed Bagel Shop Opens First Florida Location in Tampa

A new spin on bagels is coming to Tampa as PopUp opens its doors at 4528 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Westshore on September 5, 2025.

What started as a small backyard venture in Connecticut during 2020, this 1,800-square-foot location marks their first move into the Sunshine State. Folks can snag their favorites daily from 6:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"Florida deserves great bagels, and PopUp has the best product out there," said franchise partner Kal Gullapalli to That's So Tampa.

Next year will bring 30 new locations across Florida, including shops in Orlando and South Florida. To keep standards high, each store has a local bagel maker running things - complete with ownership stake.

It all started when Adam Goldberg began making bagels during lockdown. News quickly spread on social media, turning his homemade treats into a local sensation.

After winning two top awards at Brooklyn BagelFest, they've expanded across three states. Tampa's shop will keep their unique approach - no pre-slicing allowed.

The menu changes weekly with creative spreads - including pesto butter and fresh scallion alongside classics. They keep things straightforward: just bagels, spreads, and fish.

Beat the crowds by ordering through email or their app - a smart system they've used since the beginning. Most days, they're sold out before they even open.

Celebrity investors like Paul Rudd, JJ Watt, Michael Phelps, and Michael Strahan back this expanding business, which puts quality first. Each shop partners with local food producers to create unique flavors.