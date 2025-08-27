Florida’s Most Famous Dessert Revealed

The United States is packed with fun and adventurous places to see, but the country also has special foods in each state. One of the most fulfilling things about traveling across America is trying the different foods for which each state is known. That's especially true with sweet treats. While each state is often praised for its main dishes that are special to that local community, don't forget about the desserts. There's nothing more American than enjoying a sweet treat on a vacation. Now, Reader's Digest is naming the most popular desserts in the country, and one is from our state.

The Best Sweet Treat and Dessert in the State

First, let's look at the most popular dessert in all of America. In the Kitchen With Matt named the traditional chocolate-chip cookies the best treat in America, stating, "In my research, pretty much every list I found had chocolate chip cookies list near the top if not at the top." In the Kitchen With Matt also shared that there are an estimated seven billion chocolate-chip cookies eaten in the United States every year. That's a lot of cookies.

How Stuff Words begged to differ, with that outlet naming fudge as the No. 1 dessert in America. "In the world of fudge, there's a flavor for everyone," they noted. "Traditionalists can stick with the milk or dark chocolate versions, while nut enthusiasts might incorporate walnuts or macadamias for a little extra crunch."

The staff at Reader's Digest has done the delicious research and named the best sweet treats in America. "From the gooey butter cakes of Missouri to the huckleberry everything of Montana, each state's food brings something uniquely delicious to the dessert table," they note in the piece. "These local favorites are more than just sugar and flour—they're filled with tradition, pride and a whole lot of regional flavor."