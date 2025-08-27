Temple Terrace Council Gets Behind $8M Pickleball Complex Plan Despite Money Worries

City leaders backed plans for an $8 million sports hub centered on pickleball this August. The proposed Blazing Paddles complex would take up 35,000 square feet near 56th Street.

Courtzside Group's bid of $1.4 million fell short of what the city wanted. At the meeting, co-owner Jedrek Woodarek told the Tampa Beacon, "You are literally drawing people together to experience something that is healthy, fun, and active on a regular basis."

Plans show six courts inside and six outside. The site would mix sports with food, drinks, and music. Players could also try cornhole or shuffleboard between matches.

Despite cost worries, Mayor Andy Ross backed the idea. "I think this could be a really great thing. There's nothing else like it," he said. "We all know we could use another nice restaurant or bar. And the pickleball thing is on fire."

Not everyone agreed. Council member Erik Kravets cast the lone no vote. His main worry? The money math didn't add up.

The funding plan splits three ways: $600,000 from builders, $1.2 million from backers, plus an SBA loan. Kravets pushed for safeguards to shield public funds.

Local pickleball chief Tom Wagner sees promise in the project. "I love it. If I was more of a gambler or a risk taker, I would have done that five years ago, and would have been rich by now," he said.

Right now, the city's 200 pickleball fans share space on tennis and basketball courts. The new site would give them a true home.

Studies point to big gains: 40 new jobs and $400,000 yearly in taxes. The site might draw 300 visitors each day.