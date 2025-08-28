Drake Looks Back on His Degrassi Days in New Documentary Teaser

Before “Hotline Bling,” before sold-out arenas, before he became one of the most-streamed artists in the world, Aubrey Drake Graham was just a teenager on Degrassi: The Next Generation. And now, he’s going back to the show that launched him.

In the newly released trailer for Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, Drake reflects on those early years that shaped his career. The documentary makes its world premiere on September 13 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Directed by Lisa Rideout (Sex with Sue, This is Pop), the film takes a deep dive into the show’s legacy and cultural impact. According to the producers, it features “interviews and insights on the show’s legacy from creator Linda Schuyler, executive producer Stephen Stohn, superfans, including filmmaker Kevin Smith, and cast of the Degrassi universe, including Dayo Ade, Stefan Brogen, Aubrey Drake Graham, Shenae Grimes-Beech, Jake Epstein, Shane Kippel, Miriam McDonald, Stacie Mistysyn, Melinda Shankar, Amanda Stepto and more.”

Drake’s First On-Screen Kiss

One of the standout moments in the trailer comes from Drake himself, who recalls a milestone most teens remember awkwardly: their first kiss. For him, it happened on set.

“Damn, I never thought about it like that,” he admits in the clip.

Former co-star Shenae Grimes-Beech also reflects on the whirlwind experience of sudden teen fame, saying it was “probably a bit like ‘out of body.’”

A Show That Broke Boundaries

The Degrassi franchise has been a Canadian television institution for decades. It all started in 1982 with The Kids of Degrassi Street, and over time the universe expanded into multiple shows, novels, graphic novels, and even soundtrack albums.

What set Degrassi apart was its unflinching honesty. While many teen dramas in the U.S. shied away from tough issues, Degrassi leaned in, exploring storylines around teen pregnancy, abortion, LGBTQ identity, addiction, and more. That willingness to tell raw, real stories is part of why the show earned such a devoted following in both Canada and the U.S.

A Look Back, and Forward

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes is executive produced by Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Angela Boudreault for WildBrain, with Carrie Mudd for Peacock Alley. Mudd also serves as producer alongside Erin Sharp (Sex with Sue, Hip-Hop Evolution), while the script is written by Rideout and Celine Wong (Hip-Hop Evolution, The Loneliest Race).