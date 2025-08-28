Ubuntu Food Truck Opens First Restaurant in St. Pete’s EDGE District With Global Fusion Menu

A new brick-and-mortar spot opens at 1720 Central Ave. as Ubuntu transitions from wheels to walls. The Sept. 6 launch marks a shift from mobile meals to a fixed location in St. Petersburg's EDGE District.

Starting Sept. 2, guests can sample a test menu during the soft opening phase. The new space boasts an open-air patio where diners mix casual eating with yard games and live music.

The kitchen runs under award-winning Chef Ray, whose skills earned runner-up status in the Tampa Bay Times 2025 People's Choice Awards. His cooking blends Asian touches with American classics, crafting standout wings and distinctive sandwiches.

"We feel that St. Petersburg is a community that supports local businesses, and we believe our food will be a perfect fit for the neighborhood," Chef Ray said to I Love the Burg.

The trademark Rapture sandwich stands as the menu's crown jewel. Thin-sliced ribeye meets crispy bacon and melted pepperjack, all tucked into a pretzel roll with their secret Bacon Rapture Sauce. Its wild success led to an official trademark.

Plant-based options shine through Impossible Empanadas and a tempeh-based Clucked up "Chicken" creation. The kitchen spans continents with Golden Cloud Noodles, spiced Indo Pork Belly Tacos, and crispy Coconut Curry Crab Rangoon.

Three years of mobile success in Pinellas County built Ubuntu's reputation. Their buffalo wings claimed Best of The Bay recognition. Their name stems from African wisdom about human connection and kindness.

The first month brings two-for-one specials on their famous Rapture Sandwiches and loaded pulled pork fries. These deals work for sit-down meals and app-based delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.