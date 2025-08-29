Gulfport Celebrates 25th Geckofest With Mardi Gras Parade This Saturday

The streets of Gulfport will burst with color as the 25th Geckofest takes over Beach Boulevard this Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. From 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., the waterfront turns into a street fair, with the main parade starting at 6 p.m.

After two storms hit the coast last fall, this milestone marks a strong comeback. Street acts, music, and local makers will fill the streets all day long.

Leslie Gilchrist, picked as the 2025 Gecko Queen on Aug. 23, will stand at the front of the night's parade. "Somebody said to me the other day – and it hadn't really dawned on me – that once you're a queen, you're always a queen," Gilchrist told St. Pete Catalyst.

At her crowning event, she wore a hat full of fruit that matched "25 Years and Still Weird," this year's theme. As Queen, she shows up at town events all year.

With deep ties to the town, Gilchrist spent two decades in Gulfport. She ran the Merchants Association before joining the Chamber board that puts on the fest. Her own shop has been open for ten years.

"It is a party, but it's not a drunken party," said Gilchrist. "It's more of a 'cut loose and be silly' party. Keep Gulfport weird, be fun."

Look for WFTS Tampa Bay at Beach Boulevard and 30th Avenue South. Denis Phillips will talk with people from mid-afternoon until the fest ends at 8 p.m.

The fest aims to lift up shops still getting back to normal after last year's wild weather. "We have a lot of businesses coming back. That's really important," Gilchrist said. "I really appreciate people shopping local, because it's crucial for our recovery for people to spend their money locally."

Spots along Beach Boulevard will stay open through the day. Small lizards that run around Florida homes gave the fest its name, though the start of this custom stays a mystery.