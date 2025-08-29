Nicki Minaj’s Memorable GRAMMY Moment

Few female rap artists carry as much influence as Nicki Minaj. Since her successful 2010 debut album, Pink Friday, the Trinidadian rapper has released four more albums, sold over 100 million records worldwide, and established herself as a major presence in the music industry. Despite her massive influence and twelve nominations, the "Queen of Rap" has yet to win a GRAMMY. Whether that's due to tough competition or other factors is still a topic of discussion. What's undeniable, however, is that Nicki Minaj has delivered some of the most iconic GRAMMY performances ever.

Nicki Minaj's GRAMMY Award Nominations: A Decade of Recognition

Nicki Minaj has received recognition from the Recording Academy since her career began. Pink Friday was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards but ultimately lost to Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Her most recent nominations include "Barbie World" (from Barbie The Album), which was nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Rap Song at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

On December 8, 2023, Minaj released her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. Upon its release, it debuted at No. 1 atop the Billboard 200, making her the first female rapper to have three chart-topping albums. In March 2024, Nicki Minaj began her "Pink Friday 2 Tour" and set the record for the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper, with sales exceeding $108.8 million.

The Infamous 2012 "Roman Holiday" Performance: A Cultural Watershed Moment

Nicki Minaj made her GRAMMY debut in 2012 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. During the event, Minaj performed "Roman Holiday," which would come to be known as one of the most controversial GRAMMY performances of all time. It included a pre-taped segment featuring a mock exorcism and live performance with dancing monks and priests.

The performance came under heavy criticism from the Catholic League, with its spokesman, Bill Donohue, calling it "tasteless and disrespectful." Meanwhile, the LA Times listed it among the "6 most notable" weird moments from the 2012 GRAMMY Awards.

The Performance Breakdown: From Red Carpet to Stage

Nicki Minaj's infamous GRAMMY debut performance started before she reached the stage and paraded down the red carpet wearing a red cardinal's robe. She was accompanied by an unidentified man dressed in papal regalia without the headgear and ornaments.

Once on stage, Minaj kicked off her performance with a short snippet of "Roman's Revenge," followed by the pre-taped "Exorcism of Roman." She then transitioned to the live "Roman Holiday" performance, which included Minaj on a torture rack, apparent levitation over the stage, and dancers gradually shedding religious clothing.

The Making of a Controversial Moment

While Nicki Minaj's iconic 2012 GRAMMY performance seemed to have come out of left field for most observers, it had been in the works for a long time. In a radio interview, Minaj explained the concept behind the Roman Zolanski character, which she had developed two years before the GRAMMY performance. "He is a major part of the story and the movie that I'm writing about one of my alter egos. His name is Roman. Basically, the religious figure is there because he was called on by Roman's mom to rehabilitate him."

Speaking on the decision to perform "Roman Holiday," she remarked, "First of all, the GRAMMYs chose 'Roman Holiday.' The producers of the GRAMMYs came into the studio, and they heard 'Roman Holiday,' and I could not play them another record after they heard that. They went crazy. I could have chosen to do a no-brainer pop song, but I can't do it anymore. I have to stay true to what I'm doing."

The "Chun-Li" hitmaker also spoke about working with choreographer Laurianne Gibson, who served as the creative director for the performance. "Laurianne (Gibson) is such a good friend of mine, and she did an amazing job bringing my vision to life," she remarked. Before teaming up with Minaj, Gibson worked with several high-profile clients, including Michael Jackson, Diddy, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and Keri Hilson. She also choreographed Lady Gaga's "The Monster Ball Tour," earning an Emmy Award nomination for her work on the project.

Despite the backlash it received, Nicki Minaj expressed her satisfaction with the performance. She described it as "the first performance that I'm proud of in my entire career" and noted that she paid for it herself because "it means that much to me."

The GRAMMY Controversy: Alleged Blackballing and Industry Politics

Nicki Minaj has been open about the challenges she's faced in her relationship with the Recording Academy. Three days before the 2012 GRAMMYs, producer Ken Ehrlich asked the rapper to cancel her performance, citing Whitney Houston's passing as the reason for the request. Not wanting to disappoint her fans, Minaj refused. She also featured prominently in the Recording Academy's ad campaign for the show.

Minaj has stated that she has been blackballed from winning a GRAMMY due to this disagreement and the backlash from the Catholic Church that ensued following her 2012 performance. The star has previously stated that she was bullied into staying quiet for seven years before she spoke out about her GRAMMY performance and being snubbed by the Recording Academy.

More recently, in 2022, her song "Super Freaky Girl" was recategorized from rap to pop by the Recording Academy. This choice angered Minaj, since the song "Big Energy" by rising star rapper Latto was categorized as rap despite having a similar construction to her entry.

Cultural Impact and Legacy

Nicki Minaj's GRAMMY performance has left its mark, with her theatrical approach to stage performance inspiring artists to create their own elaborate performances.

Her 2012 "Roman Holiday" performance was included in Vogue's list of The 7 Wildest, Most Controversial GRAMMYs Moments of All Time. Rolling Stone also listed Minaj's hair and overall presence as one of the "12 great GRAMMYs moments" from the 2012 ceremony.

Critics and observers have drawn parallels between her iconic 2012 "Roman Holiday" performance and Madonna's 1984 "Like a Virgin" performance, as well as Lady Gaga's 2009 dramatic staging at the MTV Video Music Awards. Like these, Minaj's 2012 performance represents a complex intersection of secular thought, identity politics, and cultural critique.

Nicki Minaj's GRAMMY Legacy