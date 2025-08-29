Woman Arrested After Hammer Attack at Drake’s OVO Store in New York

ContestsEvents
Drake’s OVO store in New York became the scene of a shocking incident this week. According to HipHopDX, a woman armed with a hammer smashed several of the store’s windows and also attempted to set the building on fire.

According to the report, police said the woman appeared to be wearing only pants and a bra at the time. She was arrested shortly afterward and has since been charged with criminal mischief and attempted arson. No further details have been released about her identity or motives. Drake has not yet commented on the matter.

Drake Expands Online

While the New York store recovers from the damage, Drake is continuing to expand his merchandise reach. The rapper recently launched a new online shop with Amazon called “Drake’s Warehouse.”

The store currently features 30 different items, including posters, T-shirts, and even unique pieces like a For All the Dogs branded poop scooper, a body pillow, and a $ome $exy $ongs 4 U vinyl record.

The launch comes just as Drake prepares for the release of his upcoming album, Iceman.

