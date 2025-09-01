ContestsEvents
Beat The Freaks And Win Tickets To See Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs is bringing his Alfredo “The Tour” to The Ritz YBOR on October 3, 2025. Beat the breaks for your chance to win a pair of tickets. Contest Rules:

Freddie Gibbs is bringing his Alfredo "The Tour" to The Ritz YBOR on October 3, 2025. Beat the breaks for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 09/2-9/5/25
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Listen to Win
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected: 09/2-9/5/25
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Freddie Gibbs at The Ritz Ybor on October 3, 2025
  • Prize Value: : $50.25
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation
