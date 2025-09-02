Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes Launches Foundation To Empower Tampa’s Youth

In Tampa this weekend, Lions executive Brad Holmes started a new youth program. His foundation aims to mix sports with life lessons for local students.

"They have to maintain a certain GPA, also be involved athletics, as well. We're going to have a series of camps and mentorships, workshops, all that," Holmes said, according to Tampa Bay 28.

Back in his hometown, the Chamberlain High grad wants kids to push past their limits. "The ceiling of how far you go is your intangibles, your work ethic, your drive, your passion. Just making sure that's implemented in these kids, and they're equipped with that," he said.

Since 2021, Holmes has led the Lions as VP and GM. His sharp eye for picking players who work hard changed the team's path. His work earned him two NFL Executive of the Year awards with Detroit.

His mother, Dr. Joan Holmes Mosley, beamed while talking about her son's success and his work with youth. "I know his passion. I know his skills. I knew his ability. I'm just so fortunate that someone gave him an opportunity to demonstrate it," she said.

This marks just the start for Holmes and his work in the community. "To even have the ability to give back to the community in such an impactful way; and this is just the start of it. We're truly just scratching the surface of what we're going to impact with these kids," Holmes stated.