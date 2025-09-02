The Weeknd Albums Ranked: How Each Release Shaped Modern R&B and Pop Culture

The Weeknd is a groundbreaking artist who has transformed the pop and R&B landscape like few other artists before or since. His distinctive style gave new life to a music scene that was dominated by superficial bubblegum pop. This article ranks his most culturally impactful albums based on how they've shifted the music landscape.

The Methodology: How We Ranked The Weeknd's Cultural Impact

Few artists in contemporary music lay claim to as impressive a body of work as The Weeknd. In just over a decade, the Toronto-born singer has released six studio albums, including five U.S. No. 1s, and three mixtapes, released as part of the compilation album Trilogy.

Along with the American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean, he was instrumental in popularizing the alternative R&B sound that emerged in the mid-2000s. The genre is characterized by synthesizer-heavy harmonies, echo-laden production, and a more diverse range of subject matter, extending beyond the traditional themes of love and relationships that have been central to R&B since the 50s.

Every album or mixtape by The Weeknd has plenty of merit on its own. However, our ranking is based on several key metrics. They include their influence on other artists, genre-defining elements, production innovations, commercial success, critical acclaim, and long-term impact on the prevailing R&B and pop landscapes.

1. House of Balloons (2011) — The Album That Started a Revolution

While The Weeknd had been releasing music on YouTube as far back as 2009, he first gained attention with the release of his debut mixtape, House of Balloons, in March 2011. With it, he broke with established genre conventions and pioneered what would come to be known as dark R&B.

Considered by many fans and critics to be his best work, House of Balloons features all the signature elements that you've come to associate with The Weeknd's aesthetic. Lyrically, it explores themes of dissolution, drug use, and emotional emptiness, which were still uncommon choices for subject matter in the early 2010s. In terms of the music, House of Balloons takes a cinematic production approach. It mixes obscure samples with experimental tones to create the haunting soundscapes that permeate the record.

House of Balloons was initially released for free, streaming on The Weeknd's website by his XO record label. It received praise from critics for its dark aesthetics, broody production, and vulnerable lyricism.

2. After Hours (2020) — The Cinematic Masterpiece

The Weeknd's After Hours is almost universally considered his cinematic magnum opus, and it's easy to see why. On this album, the singer took the best elements of his earlier sound, ramped them up a notch, and incorporated new wave and pop influences. The result is an album that sounds grittier yet accessible at the same time.

On After Hours, The Weeknd draws cinematic cues from films such as Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and The Joker to weave a cohesive visual narrative across multiple music videos. The aesthetic value of these videos, along with The Weeknd's performance, would make After Hours his most fully realized release to date.

After Hours debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the Weeknd's fourth No. 1 album in the U.S. It also topped the charts in 20 other countries, including the U.K., Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Italy. Perhaps more impressively, all 14 songs on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights" reaching No. 1. The latter became the first song to surpass four billion streams and currently sits at 4.9 billion streams.

3. Beauty Behind the Madness (2015) — The Mainstream Breakthrough

Whereas House of Balloons established The Weeknd as an innovator in contemporary R&B, it was Beauty Behind the Madness that propelled him to superstardom. This record marked a shift in the Weeknd's creative direction, transitioning from the alternative R&B sound of his early releases to a more mainstream, pop-oriented one, while retaining some of the dark elements that have come to define his aesthetic.

Beauty Behind the Madness was a massive commercial success upon its release, even overshooting sales projections by Billboard. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, becoming The Weeknd's first U.S. No. 1 album, with 412,000 album-equivalent units in its opening week. The album was ranked the 10th-best-selling of 2015 worldwide and was the most-streamed album of the year.

The album also spawned two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100: "The Hills" and "Can't Feel My Face." The latter received a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America after selling 10 million copies.

4. Starboy (2016) — The Electronic Evolution

Starboy, which was released in November 2016, saw The Weeknd pivot toward a more electronic sound. While the production on this previous album was heavily influenced by his long-time collaborator, Canadian producer Illangelo, and his experimental sound design, Starboy saw him collaborate with the French electronic duo Daft Punk. This partnership infused the songs with a futuristic dance-oriented edge.

Starboy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 348,000 AEU in its first week, and was certified six times platinum by the RIAA as of 2024. All 18 tracks on the album charted on the Billboard Hot 100, with the singles "Starboy" and "Die For You" reaching No. 1. The album was also nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which it ultimately won.

5. Kiss Land (2013) — The Artistic Foundation

The Weeknd's 2013 debut album is often overlooked in discussions about his best records. That's largely because it wasn't as commercially successful as Starboy, as genre-defining as House of Balloons, or as critically acclaimed as After Hours. Even so, it deserves a spot on our list, if only for being where it all began.

Kiss Land laid the foundation for The Weeknd's signature dark aesthetic that has come to define his music. It explored themes of alienation and tour life and established the horror film aesthetic that would influence his later work.

Kiss Land debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 95,000 copies in its opening week. Whereas it initially received mixed reviews, it has grown to become a cult classic.

The Lasting Legacy: How The Weeknd Reshaped Modern Music