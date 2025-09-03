Austin Butler Shines in “Caught Stealing” While Bad Bunny Steals Scenes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

I had a chance to check out the advanced screening for Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, and I must say it is a gritty, fast paced thriller that keeps you locked in from the minuet the movie starts. The film thrives on tension and delivers enough energy, character chemistry, and surprise cameos to make it a fun time at the movies.

Austin Butler once again proves he’s more than fully capable of carrying a film. His performance here is awesome, he was raw yet layered and his character’s arc feels lived in. Even though his screen time with Zoë Kravitz is shorter than expected, their chemistry was on point. Their dynamic adds some emotional weight to the story, making you wish the film spent more time shining light on their relationship.

The pacing is fast in the beginning, throwing you right into chaos. There are plenty of edge of your seat moments that will keep the adrenaline high. However, the momentum does drift off midway through, especially between the second and third acts, where the film feels like it’s takes a big break. Some moments become predictable, which undercuts the some of the storytelling.

One of the highlights, though, for me, comes from the film’s supporting players. Action Bronson brings his signature humor and rugged energy, while Bad Bunny surprises with a performance that goes beyond a simple cameo. His presence is magnetic, and he proves he can command the screen in a serious role. These appearances add some freshness to the film.

Overall, Caught Stealing doesn’t fully escape its typical tendencies, but the strength of Butler’s performance, the chemistry with Kravitz, and some fun, unexpected appearances make it worth the watch. It’s stylish, thrilling, and entertaining, even with its flaws.