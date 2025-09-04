ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cardi B Turns Courtroom Memes Into Limited Album Covers

Cardi B just proved that even a courtroom can become a runway. After winning a $24 million lawsuit in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, the rapper didn’t just walk away…

Kayla Morgan
Cardi B performs during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Cardi B just proved that even a courtroom can become a runway.

After winning a $24 million lawsuit in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, the rapper didn’t just walk away free—she walked out with brand new album covers. The very next day, Cardi announced limited versions of her upcoming Am I the Drama? album featuring photos of her viral courtroom expressions.

Courtroom Edition Covers

Labeled the “Courtroom Edition,” the drop includes three CD versions and one vinyl, each with a different screenshot of Cardi’s dramatic testimony faces—eye rolls, shrugs, and all.

“I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW,” Cardi wrote on social media.

Fans instantly recognized the images, which had already made the rounds online as memes while the trial was still happening. What better way to market an album titled Am I the Drama? than with real-life drama plastered on the cover?

From Lawsuit to Laughs

The idea came after Cardi’s fiery courtroom exchanges went viral. At one point, Ellis’ lawyer asked if they were in a “verbal altercation.” Cardi quipped, “We’re having, I’ll say, a debate,” sending the courtroom into laughter.

By flipping those unscripted moments into collectible artwork, Cardi leaned into her larger-than-life personality—and showed how quickly she can turn controversy into culture.

Album Incoming

Am I the Drama? is set for release on Sept. 19 and includes singles like “Imaginary Playerz,” “Outside,” “Up” and “WAP.” The limited covers are already collector’s items for fans who want a piece of the now-iconic trial.

In classic Cardi fashion, the rapper took a tense legal battle and spun it into entertainment. Instead of letting the courtroom define her, she made it part of her brand.

cardi b
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect