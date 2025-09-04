Cardi B Turns Courtroom Memes Into Limited Album Covers
Cardi B just proved that even a courtroom can become a runway. After winning a $24 million lawsuit in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, the rapper didn’t just walk away…
After winning a $24 million lawsuit in Los Angeles on Sept. 2, the rapper didn’t just walk away free—she walked out with brand new album covers. The very next day, Cardi announced limited versions of her upcoming Am I the Drama? album featuring photos of her viral courtroom expressions.
Courtroom Edition Covers
Labeled the “Courtroom Edition,” the drop includes three CD versions and one vinyl, each with a different screenshot of Cardi’s dramatic testimony faces—eye rolls, shrugs, and all.
“I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW,” Cardi wrote on social media.
Fans instantly recognized the images, which had already made the rounds online as memes while the trial was still happening. What better way to market an album titled Am I the Drama? than with real-life drama plastered on the cover?
From Lawsuit to Laughs
The idea came after Cardi’s fiery courtroom exchanges went viral. At one point, Ellis’ lawyer asked if they were in a “verbal altercation.” Cardi quipped, “We’re having, I’ll say, a debate,” sending the courtroom into laughter.
By flipping those unscripted moments into collectible artwork, Cardi leaned into her larger-than-life personality—and showed how quickly she can turn controversy into culture.
Album Incoming
Am I the Drama? is set for release on Sept. 19 and includes singles like “Imaginary Playerz,” “Outside,” “Up” and “WAP.” The limited covers are already collector’s items for fans who want a piece of the now-iconic trial.
In classic Cardi fashion, the rapper took a tense legal battle and spun it into entertainment. Instead of letting the courtroom define her, she made it part of her brand.