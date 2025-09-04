Florida Senior Loses $47,000 in AI-Powered Dating Scam

A Port Richey senior fell prey to a crafty online dating trap, losing $47,000 through fake AI videos. The case puts Florida in second place for senior scams this year.

David Cruz wired cash and sent Bitcoin to a fake Facebook account in early 2025. The con artist used the name "Bonnie Fleck" and spun tales about needing funds for work in Australia, reported FOX13.

"If you feel that something isn't right, stay with that feeling. Don't let yourself get in so deep that you can't get out," Cruz said, according to WTSP.

Police traced the scam to Nigeria. The video chats Cruz got were fake: made by computer programs that copy real people.

The former first responder now faces a $22,000 bank bill he can't pay. "I live on a fixed income. If the bank pushes this and wants their money, my house is all I have. Without it, I'll end up living in my car," Cruz said.

Before this, Cruz led disaster teams for the Red Cross. His work didn't stop: he kept helping when hurricanes Helene and Milton struck.

"Death took my parents, my sister, and my goddaughter. Not a single family member remains to ask for help. The loneliness pushed me toward this online trap," Cruz shared.

Most seniors stay quiet when scammed: only one in five speaks up, say Florida sheriffs. Reports hit 9,000 yearly, jumping 40% since 2019.

The FBI and FTC track these scams. Officers warn older adults: never send money to online friends, especially through Bitcoin or wire transfers.