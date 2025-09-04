NBA YoungBoy’s ‘Make America Slime Again’ Tour: A Return With Social Impact and Sold-Out Shows

NBA YoungBoy split $50,000 between two non-profit Dallas groups before starting his Make America Slime Again (MASA) Tour. The cash went to Manifest Freedom and Urban Specialists, both working to minimize street crime.

"I just want to start this tour on something real," YoungBoy Never Broke Again said in a statement to Hot New Hip Hop. "This is bigger than music — it's about peace, growth, and giving people a real chance to change their lives."

Manifest Freedom, founded by Brittany K. Barnett, got $25,000 to support business owners who spent time behind bars. Urban Specialists received the other half to fight violence and train leaders to create safer neighborhoods.

"Basically, just try to stop the crime. You know, a lot of people be getting hurt. So, it ain't really cool at this point to me. So, I just want to help in any way I could," said the "Right Foot Creep" rapper of his donations, as reported by Soap Central.

Urban Specialists' founder Atong Lucky praised the gift's meaning. "YoungBoy's donation is sending messages throughout America that redemption and transformation are real for these young people," Lucky stated to Complex, adding 'Cause a lot of them young people find themselves in the shoes of feeling like they're NBA YoungBoy."

After five years away from the stage and 23 months in jail on gun charges, Gaulden returns to shows thanks to a May 2025 pardon from President Trump. His dramatic comeback at American Airlines Center saw him rise from a casket, setting social media ablaze.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building — as a man, as a father, and as an artist. This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this," YoungBoy said in a statement shared to social media at the time.

Offset, No Cap, DeeBaby, and Mellow Rackz will join the 45-stop MASA Tour. Starting September 1 in Dallas, shows run through Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Boston that month.

By October, he'll step on stage in Washington, Philadelphia, Detroit, Miami, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena will host the final set on November 12. Want to catch the rapper live at any of these stops?