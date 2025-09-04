Things To Do in Tampa This Weekend: September 5-September 7

Tampa promises a weekend filled with fun. Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns with haunted houses to get the blood pumping while the Tampa Makers Market brings creativity to the area. Food lovers can join Keel Farms Food Truck Wars for a tasty showdown, and with comedy, family game nights, and yoga also on the calendar, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

What: Annual Halloween event featuring haunted houses and thrill rides

Annual Halloween event featuring haunted houses and thrill rides When: Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (additional dates available through Nov. 2, 2025)

Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (additional dates available through Nov. 2, 2025) Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, 10165 McKinley Drive, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $49.99

Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream has returned, transforming its entire park into a nightmare of haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows, with a new terror lurking in the shadows around every corner. With unspeakable horrors, electrifying rides, and fear-inducing activities, this event is guaranteed to get the adrenaline pumping.

Tampa Makers Market — September 2025

What: A lively event combining local artisans, great food, drinks, and community vibes

A lively event combining local artisans, great food, drinks, and community vibes When: Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. Where: New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa

New World Tampa, 810 E. Skagway Ave., Tampa Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The Tampa Makers Market in Biergarten brings the community together for an unforgettable evening. Hosted at one of Tampa's favorite music venues and hangout spots, the event features the lively Biergarten, a full bar, and a delicious restaurant alongside a market showcasing talented local makers.

Keel Farms Food Truck Wars

What: A tasty head-to-head competition where guests vote

A tasty head-to-head competition where guests vote When: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m. Where: Keel Farms, 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City

Keel Farms, 5202 W. Thonotosassa Road, Plant City Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

Keel Farms heats things up with its monthly Food Truck Wars, where local favorites battle it out for the title of Champion. Each month, the resident Sisimito Food Truck faces a new challenger — in this round, Mama J's Jollijeep. Guests can sample from both trucks, receive a voting ticket with each order, and cast their vote by 5 p.m. The winner is announced on the spot, making for a fun, flavorful competition.

Other Events

