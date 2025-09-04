This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 4

Sep. 4 is associated with many important moments in hip-hop. One such moment was Beyoncé's birthday in 1981. She began her career in the late ‘90s as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny's Child before embarking on a solo career. Her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 317,000 copies in its first week. She holds the record for the most honored individual in GRAMMY history and has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Keep reading for more notable moments from this day in hip-hop and R&B history.