This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 4
Sep. 4 is associated with many important moments in hip-hop. One such moment was Beyoncé's birthday in 1981. She began her career in the late ‘90s as the lead singer of the R&B group Destiny's Child before embarking on a solo career. Her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling 317,000 copies in its first week. She holds the record for the most honored individual in GRAMMY history and has sold over 200 million albums worldwide. Keep reading for more notable moments from this day in hip-hop and R&B history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These iconic R&B and hip-hop records were released on Sep. 4:
- 2012: Acclaimed Christian hip-hop artist Lecrae dropped his sixth album, Gravity. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The album sold 72,000 copies in its opening week.
- 2015: Scarface released his eleventh album, Deeply Rooted. Featuring guest appearances from Rick Ross, Nas, John Legend, and CeeLo Green, it debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Rap Albums chart.
- 2020: Big Sean released his fifth album, Detroit 2, through Kanye West's GOOD Music record label. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, with 103,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week.
Cultural Milestones
Several high-profile R&B and hip-hop artists achieved career milestones on this date, including:
- 2015: American rapper Travis Scott's debut album, Rodeo, was released, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Its second single, “Antidote,” was the rapper's highest-charting song at that time, peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2020: American rapper 6ix9ine put out his second album, TattleTales, which was his first release since getting out of prison. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and it contained his first chart-topping single, “Trollz,” featuring Nicki Minaj, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Various tragic events have also happened on this date, including:
- 2012: Lil Jojo was murdered in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood at the age of 18. Known to be affiliated with the Gangster Disciples gang, he made disses targeted towards rival gang members, and it is believed that intergang feuds led to his death.
- 2022: Canadian rapper Pat Stay was fatally stabbed in Halifax, Nova Scotia, at age 36. Considered one of the greatest battle rappers of all time, he appeared in 40 battles during his career. News of his passing attracted tributes from high-profile hip-hop artists, such as Drake and Eminem.
The cultural significance of Sep. 4 can't be stressed enough. This day welcomed the release of career-defining albums by some of the industry's biggest names. Unfortunately, it also saw the tragic murders of two respected MCs. Sep. 4 has definitely shaped the hip-hop and R&B industry.