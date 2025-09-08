50 Cent to Host True Crime Series ’50 Ways to Catch a Killer’
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is taking his talents into the world of true crime. The rapper and entrepreneur has been announced as the host of Fox Nation’s upcoming investigative series 50 Ways to Catch a Killer.
Set to premiere on September 16, the series promises a closer look at how investigators solve complex murder cases, from the first leads to the critical breakthroughs that lead to suspects and justice. 50 Cent is also on board as a producer.
Real Stories, Real Stakes
“True crime is powerful because it’s real cases, real people, and real justice,” 50 said in a statement. “With this series, I want viewers to experience the intensity of these investigations and the relentless work it takes to uncover the truth. We’re bringing these stories to life in a way that’s both gripping and authentic.”
Jason Klarman, Fox News Media’s chief digital and marketing officer, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson to bring his distinctive voice and perspective to this gripping investigative series. With his cultural influence and talent for storytelling, he offers a front-row seat to the dogged investigations that lead to justice.”
Beyond True Crime
Outside of the series, 50 Cent is also busy with another major project. He recently revealed on Instagram that he’s playing Balrog in a new movie adaptation of the classic video game Street Fighter, scheduled for release in 2026.
The film’s ensemble includes Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, David Dastmalchian, and Orville Peck, alongside WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.
Even as filming just begins, 50 is already teasing a sequel, posting an image of his character with the caption: “STREET FIGHTER the movie coming soon, then I’m a come with STREET FIGHTER II BALROG. All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT!”