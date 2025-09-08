Doechii Finally Adds Tampa’s Only Stop For Her Fall Tour

When Doechii announced her "Live From The Swamp" Tour, we were immediately suspicious when we didn't see a Tampa show, let alone any show in Florida.

We suspected that Tampa's own must be planning something special for her hometown, and we were right. She recently announced the Tampa date for Saturday, October 25th at the Yuengling Center. Although, we think she could sell out Amalie-uhh BENCHMARK International Arena.

The first round of shows crushed ticket sales across seven venues. Fans raced to grab seats at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum. Shows sold out instantly at Boston's MGM Music Hall, Charlotte's Bojangles Coliseum, The Anthem in D.C., Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy, and San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Looking to snag tickets for the new shows? Register by September 10 and connect your Ticketmaster account for the Artist Presale kicking off September 12. Everyone else can try their luck on September 15.