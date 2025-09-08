ContestsEvents
Doechii Finally Adds Tampa’s Only Stop For Her Fall Tour

Jen Glorioso
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
When Doechii announced her "Live From The Swamp" Tour, we were immediately suspicious when we didn't see a Tampa show, let alone any show in Florida.

We suspected that Tampa's own must be planning something special for her hometown, and we were right. She recently announced the Tampa date for Saturday, October 25th at the Yuengling Center. Although, we think she could sell out Amalie-uhh BENCHMARK International Arena.

The first round of shows crushed ticket sales across seven venues. Fans raced to grab seats at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom and Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum. Shows sold out instantly at Boston's MGM Music Hall, Charlotte's Bojangles Coliseum, The Anthem in D.C., Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy, and San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Looking to snag tickets for the new shows? Register by September 10 and connect your Ticketmaster account for the Artist Presale kicking off September 12. Everyone else can try their luck on September 15.

VIP ticket holders will score floor seats, dodge the queues with early access, and grab exclusive merch. They'll also get first dibs at the merchandise stands before the doors open to everyone else.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
