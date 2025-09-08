Hillsborough County Kicks Off 20-Mile Canal Repair Project After Hurricane Damage

ST. PETE BEACH, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 26: Vehicles drive along a flooded street as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Later today, Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane, bringing the potential for deadly storm surges, flooding rain, and destructive hurricane-force winds along parts of the Florida West Coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Work has started on a major water system fix in Town 'n' Country. Public Works crews are tackling 20 miles of storm canals hit hard by last year's storms. The fixes aim to stop floods in spots where water backs up.

"We're focusing right now on these major stormwater interstate systems in a way before we get to the neighborhood ditches because they all eventually lead into the canals," Fred Hartless, the Maintenance Superintendent for Hillsborough County Public Works, said per Bay News 9.

Workers pack dirt into weak spots and fix broken sections where water cuts through. They're also clearing paths where plants can take root. These plants will help keep water moving smoothly through the system.

Hurricane Milton sparked this project when it struck last year. Water rushed into homes near the canals. Many spots still face issues months after the storm passed.

Local resident Mackenzie Ott voiced her worries about poor drainage. "I don't think that the drainage issues have been addressed properly. I just worry about standing water with mosquitoes, but also just build up and people drive by and it creates a wake of water that goes into your yard and potentially into your home."

Ott, who grew up in Town 'n' Country, saw the storms wreck her community. "People's entire livelihoods gone in a day (and) on the side of the road," she said.

Once the main fixes wrap up, crews will turn to smaller ditches in neighborhoods. Officials think the work will stretch into next year.