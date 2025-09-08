Mom Takes Action Against Brain Injuries in Youth Sports After Losing Son

After her son's suicide, linked to brain damage from sports, a Pennsylvania mother now fights to shield young athletes from harm. Her son Patrick Risha's mind started to crack during his high school football years, before he died at 32.

"He would get angry, short-tempered, and that was not like him. He was always sweet and kind," Zegel said, according to Tampa Bay 28.

She and her spouse Doug built stopcte.org to spread the word. This week finds them in Tampa at a major brain injury meeting hosted by the Mac Parkman Foundation.

"We learned the hard way that the brain is much more fragile than any of us knew," Doug Zegel said.

Their son played from his teens through college at Dartmouth. His mental state crumbled after his dad died. He left a small child behind when he passed.

Bruce Parkman started his foundation after brain injuries claimed his own son's life. Scientists have proven that hits to the head in sports can lead to CTE: a condition that ruins memory, judgment, and mood while sparking fits of rage.

The threat stretches past football. Athletes who play hockey, soccer, rugby, and even cheerleaders face risks. Military service members who've been near blasts show similar brain changes.

Pro football had to face these facts when ex-players sued. Studies show one-third of retired NFL players now struggle with CTE signs.

Medical experts want kids to wait until age 14 for tackle football. They're pushing all youth sports to cut down on hits that could hurt young brains.