Omarion Signs With Create Music Group Ahead of B2K Reunion Tour

Omarion struck a deal with Create Music Group last week. The move sets up his next solo work and a B2K reunion set for 2026.

"Great music needs a great home — and with Create Music Group, I found a team that matches my frequency," said Omarion in a statement, as reported by Music Connection. "We're tuned in, locked in, and ready to make music history...Again."

His first show with the new label comes this fall. He'll take the stage to deliver a special performance at the Season 7 premiere of The Tamron Hall Show on September 8.

Creative Music Group is also elated about the partnership with the R&B star, as co-founder Wayne Hampton spoke up about signing him. "Omarion has consistently broken new ground throughout his career," expressed Wayne. "He represents the kind of iconic, forward-thinking artistry we champion here. We're excited to help bring his next chapter to life in a way that's both innovative and true to his legacy.”

The label is known for working with stars like Kanye West, DeeBaby, Erica Banks, and Ty Dolla $ign. Started in 2015, Create Music Group has since grown to become a reputable force in the industry, with a diverse and compelling roster of artists.

Most recently, the company formed strategic partnerships with Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records and Rob Walker's Star Trak Entertainment, further expanding its roots as the place for visionary artists and labels.

His manager, Jeanine McLean, couldn't hold back her excitement about Omarion joining the lineup. “I'm very excited for this new partnership with Omarion and Create Music Group. Create has an impressive executive team and staff who really care for the artists they sign,” McLean shared.

“I'm equally excited for the fans to experience the musical journey that Omarion is going to take them on because this project is incredible…he put his whole heart and soul into it,” the devoted manager added.

This new chapter follows Omarion's 2023 album Full Circle: Sonic Book Two. That record brought him together with O'Ryan and BJRNCK. Before that came Full Circle: Sonic Book One, which mixed his sound with Amber Riley, Sevyn Streeter, and Rileyy Lanez.