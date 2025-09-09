Busta Rhymes Drops Gems for Young Rappers

ContestsEvents
Busta Rhymes has never been shy about speaking his mind, and now he is passing wisdom to the next wave of rappers. Fresh off receiving the Rock the Bells Visionary…

Kayla Morgan
Busta Rhymes performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Paramount

Busta Rhymes has never been shy about speaking his mind, and now he is passing wisdom to the next wave of rappers. Fresh off receiving the Rock the Bells Visionary Award at the VMA’s, the legendary MC sat down with Billboard and offered advice that felt both heartfelt and straight to the point.

“The most important thing is to really understand the difference between doing this because you love it and doing it because you just trying to get a bag,” Busta said. “I would be doing this if there was no money, which that’s what it was initially.”

A Lesson in Purpose

Busta made it clear that young artists should think carefully about their role in Hip Hop. “Think about what your contribution should be. Think about how significant your contribution needs to be and then deliver on that,” he added.

For him, staying committed is the key: “It’s kind of like blurring out the noise, loving what you do, being passionate about what you do and just being committed no matter what people do to deter you from what you’re feeling and believing in and what you really see in your vision for what you think it should be.”

Big Honors and Bigger Words

At the ceremony, Busta was celebrated by heavyweights LL Cool J, Chuck D, and comedian Chris Rock. On CBS Mornings, he reflected on the moment.

“Thirty-five years of professional recording is a long earning of my rite to passage. I’m just glad they decided it’s time for me. Everything is divine timing. For me, the longer that you waited, the longer that my speech is gonna be,” he joked.

The recognition does not stop there. The Hollywood Walk of Fame announced that Busta will be receiving his very own star.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will be adding Busta Rhymes, one of hip-hop’s most enduring and electrifying voices, as a new member of Hollywood’s iconic sidewalk,” the statement read. “His talent and influence are undeniable. His star on the Walk of Fame will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture.”

Still in the Spotlight

Even outside of music, Busta keeps showing up in surprising places. He recently made a cameo in the remake of The Naked Gun alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson, proving that his star power is not slowing down any time soon.

